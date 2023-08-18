Watch CBS News
Sports

Citizens Bank Park will unveil new facial authentication entry at Phillies next homestand

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Go-Ahead Entry at Phillies' Citizens Bank Park
Go-Ahead Entry at Phillies' Citizens Bank Park 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- During the Phillies' next homestand, fans can enter the ballpark by just scanning their face.

Citizens Bank Park will become the first to unveil Go-Ahead Entry at the First Base Gate on Monday, Aug. 18.

The technology, through the MLB Ballpark app, uses a camera that will recognize any opted-in fan as they walk in automatically scanning tickets once they are identified.

According to the website, the Go-Ahead Entry is only available at the First Base Gate but they do have plans to expand in 2024.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 17, 2023 / 9:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.