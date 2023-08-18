Citizens Bank Park will unveil new facial authentication entry at Phillies next homestand

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- During the Phillies' next homestand, fans can enter the ballpark by just scanning their face.

Citizens Bank Park will become the first to unveil Go-Ahead Entry at the First Base Gate on Monday, Aug. 18.

The technology, through the MLB Ballpark app, uses a camera that will recognize any opted-in fan as they walk in automatically scanning tickets once they are identified.

According to the website, the Go-Ahead Entry is only available at the First Base Gate but they do have plans to expand in 2024.