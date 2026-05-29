Cirque du Soleil returns to Philadelphia area with Mexican-themed "LUZIA"

Cirque du Soleil is back in the Philadelphia area for the first time in three years with "LUZIA," a Mexican-themed show taking guests on a journey from the ocean to the desert and beyond.

"We bring our full-on story, colors and music," Charlie Wagner, the senior publicist for the touring production, said. "It's a full experience from 1 to 99 years old."

The costumes are all custom-made for the 47 performers, including seven musicians who wear alligator hats. One of the costumes is a mechanical flower skirt.

"It has 61 motors inside," Collette Livingston, the show's assistant head of wardrobe, said. "The flowers bloom and close on stage."

Like every Cirque du Soleil show, "LUZIA" features aerial artists.

This production also includes larger-than-life puppets. Some of the characters require two to three puppeteers to control them.

"This show is like realism magic," head puppeteer Gerardo Ballester Franzoni said. "These puppets are a symbol."

When asked about what people are amazed by the most, Wagner said the clowns are memorable, especially for younger guests.

"I love hearing the kids laughing with him and talking with him," Wagner said.

"LUZIA" is located under the Big Top at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, which is about a 10-minute drive from the King of Prussia Mall. The show runs about 125 minutes, including intermission.

VIP experiences and backstage tours are also available on certain dates. "LUZIA" will run through Sunday, June 7. Tickets are available through Cirque du Soleil's website.