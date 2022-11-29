Christmas tree at Bridesburg Recreation Center vandalized

Bridesburg Rec Center asking for public's help finding people who vandalized Christmas Tree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Bridesburg Recreation Center needs your help finding the people who vandalized its Christmas tree. CBS3 captured video of the tree overnight Tuesday.

It was sparkling with lights on Saturday but is now dark and the lights are no longer shining bright.

In a Facebook post, the Bridesburg Civic Association says they believe teenage vandals cut the lights and destroyed the wiring.

The post says the lights were new and cost about $1,000.

The rec center is asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact them.