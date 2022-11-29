Watch CBS News
Christmas tree at Bridesburg Recreation Center vandalized

Bridesburg Rec Center asking for public's help finding people who vandalized Christmas Tree
Bridesburg Rec Center asking for public's help finding people who vandalized Christmas Tree 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Bridesburg Recreation Center needs your help finding the people who vandalized its Christmas tree. CBS3 captured video of the tree overnight Tuesday. 

It was sparkling with lights on Saturday but is now dark and the lights are no longer shining bright. 

In a Facebook post, the Bridesburg Civic Association says they believe teenage vandals cut the lights and destroyed the wiring. 

The post says the lights were new and cost about $1,000. 

The rec center is asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact them. 

First published on November 29, 2022 / 6:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

