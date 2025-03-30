5 injured, including New Castle County officer, in crash in Newark, Delaware, police say

Five people, including a New Castle County police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Newark, Delaware, Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to a two-car crash at Christiana Road and the Route 1 northbound on-ramp around 6:15 p.m. The officer and the people in the other car — a man and three children – were all transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, New Castle County police said.

Roads are closed near the intersection of Route 1 and Christiana Road. Police are investigating the crash.