5 injured, including New Castle County officer, in crash in Newark, Delaware, police say

By Laura Fay, Alex Torres, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Five people, including a New Castle County police officer, were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Newark, Delaware, Sunday night, police said. 

Police responded to a two-car crash at Christiana Road and the Route 1 northbound on-ramp around 6:15 p.m. The officer and the people in the other car — a man and three children – were all transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, New Castle County police said. 

Roads are closed near the intersection of Route 1 and Christiana Road. Police are investigating the crash.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

