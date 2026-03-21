1 in custody after reported armed robbery at Christiana Mall; second suspect at large, police say

One person is in custody and another remains at large as Delaware State Police search for a suspect in an alleged armed robbery at Christiana Mall, officials said.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. One person was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered.

Police said the second suspect is on the run and is believed to be armed with a handgun. State troopers described the suspect as a male wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask. He was last seen running near the outdoor gear store Cabela's in the mall complex.

The mall was not placed on lockdown or closed due to the incident, state police say.

Police urged the public to avoid the area and asked anyone who sees someone matching the description to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.