Flyers acquire Christian Kyrou from Dallas Stars in trade swapping prospects

The Philadelphia Flyers and Dallas Stars swapped prospects Thursday in a trade that added a 22-year-old right-handed defenseman to the orange and black's farm system. The Flyers acquired defenseman Christian Kyrou from the Stars for Samu Tuomaala.

Kyrou was the Stars' second-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft and the younger brother of St. Louis Blues winger Jordan Kyrou.

The 5-foot-10 blueliner has yet to make his NHL debut but has shown some flashes of the scoring prowess he displayed in junior. Kyrou has yet to register a point in 2025-26 but has 12 goals and 38 points over 93 games in two-plus seasons in the AHL.

In junior, Kyrou posted high-scoring numbers as a defenseman for the Erie Otters and Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League. In his draft season (2021-22), he scored 18 goals and 60 points in 68 games with the Otters. He scored a combined 77 points in 64 games with the Otters and Sting in 2022-23 before turning pro in 2023-24.

He will report to the Flyers' AHL affiliate, Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The Flyers drafted Tuomaala, who turns 23 on Jan. 8, with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Tuomaala had a promising first season with the Phantoms, earning a spot in the AHL All-Star Game, but he hasn't taken the next step in his development.

Tuomaala, who will report to the Texas Stars of the AHL, has 26 goals and 75 points in 115 AHL games over two-plus seasons.

Flyers place Samuel Ersson on IR

The Kyrou trade wasn't the only transaction the Flyers made Thursday. Philadelphia placed goalie Samuel Ersson on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and recalled 23-year-old netminder Aleksei Kolosov from the Phantoms.

Kolosov has a 2.60 goals against average and a .918 save percentage in five games in the AHL this season.

Philadelphia hosts the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.