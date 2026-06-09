Free exhibit at historic Philadelphia church looks at role of religion during American Revolution

As the United States continues the countdown to its 250th anniversary, a new, free exhibit in Philadelphia focuses on religion during the American Revolution.

"Coming to Christ Church is almost like taking a step back in time," executive director of Christ Church Preservation Trust Zack Biro said.

There are more than three centuries' worth of stories to tell at Christ Church, especially when it comes to the Revolution and those who led that effort, including George Washington, who attended services at the church.

"Christ Church and the American Revolution: Fractured Symbols, Traditions and Congregations" is open at the nearby Neighborhood House.

"This was a piece of George III's coat of arms. We think it hung inside the church, we're not exactly sure where, but it was likely vandalized in July 1776," Biro said.

That's one example of what's on display. Visitors can also see a 1766 prayer book — with some revolutionary edits.

"In July 1776, when the vestry of Christ Church voted to support the revolution, they went through the Book of Common Prayer and crossed out any mention to the king, the royal family, the empire, anything that had to do with England. This was quite an act of treason to actually go through the book and cross out any mention of these things," Biro said.

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Some of the documents and artifacts in the exhibit will rotate. There's also a virtual exhibit.

"The exhibit focuses on showing both loyalists and patriots who were at Christ Church, who sometimes sat in the same pews, who had conflicting allegiances and thought differently about what was happening at that time," Biro said.

The free exhibit remains at the Neighborhood House at Christ Church, located at 20 North American Street in Old City, through the end of the year.