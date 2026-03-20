At Camden Catholic HS, Chrissy Palladino's legacy continues with protege Christine Matera

March Madness is in full swing, and while basketball is on the mind of the country, a retired longtime head coach in South Jersey still has a hand in the game.

Chrissy Palladino, affectionately known as Ms. Pal, started coaching girls' basketball at Camden Catholic High School in 1979 when she was just a 20-year-old college student. At 23 years old, Palladino became the varsity head coach.

"I coached before I was married. I had good players, I had good assistant coaches, I had great assistant coaches, and they worked hard," Palladino said, "Now, there were sometimes that I had to remind them."

Superstitious at times, Palladino wore pink sweaters to every game in the 2005-2006 season. The pay-off? A state championship.

Camden Catholic High School

"They had a ticket in their hand," Palladino said. "They said, 'This is your ticket to the state championship, you're coming with us.'"

"We wanted to win for her. Ms. Pal was there to push us but also to love us in times where we were struggling," Camden Catholic High School head coach Christine Matera said, "and ultimately that created a winning environment."

Matera was on that championship team and later joined Palladino's staff.

"It brought new energy," Palladino said. "The kids loved her."

Matera was by her coach's side when Palladino's vision started to decline. Palladino had managed retinitis pigmentosa, or tunnel vision, since she was 30.

"There were times I was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't see what happened,'" Palladino said.

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Palladino has complete vision loss in her left eye and limited vision in the right. Her sight abruptly forced her to step down after 34 years as the varsity head coach and 660 wins.

"In two weeks, I went from teaching and being part of it to I have to retire," Palladino said. "I was shocked and missed the kids."

Even with limited sight, Palladino still has a vision, one that became a reality with the program she nurtured. The same program that is now thriving under her trusted protege and current head coach, Matera.

"She's unbelievable in Xs and Os," Palladino said. "I couldn't be [happier] to have the program handed to her."

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Palladino still shows up to as many games as she can, and even though she can't see what's going on, she can feel it.

"I wait to see if everybody claps to see if it goes in or not," Palladino said.

Palladino said coming to games makes her heart happy.

"I highly value that she sticks around because ultimately, we wouldn't be here without her," Matera said.

The success of the program is built on her showing up then and now.

If you know of an athlete or coach that you want to see on Hometown Hustle, you can email Krystle Rich at hometownhustle@cbs.com.