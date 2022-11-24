Chosen 300 Ministries feed homeless on Thanksgiving Eve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the men, women and children running and volunteering with the Chosen 300 Ministries in Spring Garden, it was business as usual Wednesday night. They feed the homeless and hungry six days a week, but it's especially meaningful the night before Thanksgiving.

"This is a place they can count on and this is a day we can do it when it really counts because it's a day other people do not serve," Chosen 300 executive director Brian Jenkins.

Most churches and various other organizations usually host breakfasts or dinners on Thanksgiving, but back to Wednesday night, CBS Philadelphia spoke to pastors who partnered with the Chosen 300 for the event.

"I think it's important to show the world that the church has hands and feet and we're not just obligated to the four walls," Pastor Cameron Washington of Hope City Empowerment Church said. "But we can come out and do what Christ taught us to do."

We spoke to a young man who came to eat.

"Everybody to something, like food because not everybody has money to buy food," James Quigley said. "So I feel like we all need to help so this is a place to come for help if you need it."

And the sweetest 8-year-old volunteer who was here to help feed those in need with her sister and mother.

"I really like it. I love helping those in need and seeing smiles on their faces," Tess Brenner said.

And a pastor who neatly summarized exactly what we witnessed.

"The food is a tangible need but we're here to serve a spiritual need as well," Pastor Nya Washington said.