Chinatown community meets again to discuss Sixers' proposed arena

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia officials say they are launching an independent study on the impact the Sixers' proposed arena would have on Center City. Many in the bordering community of Chinatown strongly oppose the $1 billion project.

But other groups say the arena will only boost that area of Philadelphia.

The mayor said that given the size and scope of the project, it's too early to know the specific impacts the proposed arena will have. That's why the city is stepping in and hoping to learn more.

It was a packed house inside the Chinese Church and Center on 11th and Vine Streets.

The Chinatown community gathered once again to talk about the proposed 76ers' Arena, 76 Place, which would be built on Market Street on the edge of Chinatown.

The meeting also happened on the same day the city announced it will initiate an "independent and comprehensive evaluation of the impact, opportunities and challenges."

"We have been pressing for a serious independent comprehensive study of the impact of the arena, on the community and the city so we are pleased the city is taking up the task," Ellen Somekawa, of Chinatown, said. "However we have concerns this is a rushed and superficial process and it looks like they are checking off the box and this needs to be serious and involve community input."

A spokesperson for 76 Devcorp, the developer of the arena, says the organization is "fully supportive of the analysis and looks forward to collaborating with city leadership."

On Tuesday, major trade groups throughout Philadelphia joined together at a labor rally to express their support for the arena at the offices of The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters.

"We really feel as though the project will revitalize the Market Street East section of town," William Sproule, of Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, said.

As the city takes a deep look into the project, many in Chinatown say the fight is far from over.

"A lot of the moms and pops shops overnight will disappear. And then once that happens, the supermarkets will disappear and then the supermarkets disappear and then all the other residents will follow and that's a done deal," Michael Ha, of Chinatown, said.

As for what's next, the mayor said city and public agency partners, as well as third party consultants, will complete studies over the coming months.