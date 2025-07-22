Teen receives life-changing care at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for rare congenital condition

A 17-year-old from the Middle East is being celebrated by the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for her bravery after she endured dozens of surgeries.

July is Craniofacial Awareness Month, a time dedicated to educating people about congenital differences that impact thousands of children and families every year.

Shaikha Salem was born in the United Arab Emirates with a rare congenital condition called Goldenhar Syndrome, which causes severe facial asymmetry and breathing problems.

She's been around the world, from London to Asia, being treated, and finally ended up in Philadelphia at CHOP.

"I've had 25 surgeries in total," Salem said, "but by the age of 11, I had already 19 surgeries."

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

The 17-year-old will be back in August for another round of surgery. Salem had major jaw and airway reconstruction at CHOP in the summer of 2024.

"Actually, I'm excited because the result is going to be like a dream come true, so I'm happy," she said.

Dr. Jesse Taylor led the surgery that makes it easier for Salem to breathe, eat and speak.

"I am really, really excited about this surgery because I feel like we have a good plan, and she's such an amazing young woman," Taylor said. "I feel lucky to be a part of her life."

Now at age 17, Salem said she feels lucky to have found the team at CHOP that's transforming her life.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

"Every time I go in, even if I was, let's say, in pain for any surgery, I would go in and I'd come back with a huge smile, knowing there is an end to all of this. After every long journey, there is always going to be a happy point," she said.

Salem said after all the medical interventions and surgeries she's had, she's considering a career in nursing.