Meet Nneka Myers, the illustrator behind Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts' new children's book

Along with being a Super Bowl Champion, Jalen Hurts has long been a champion for women.

The Super Bowl LIX MVP has an all-female management team, and it's no surprise that for his new children's book, he chose a female illustrator.

"Better Than A Touchdown" is the debut picture book of the Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and it's filled with his favorite sayings.

"People call them Jalen-isms," Hurts said on CBS Mornings. "All of the wisdom and everything that I've been able to use to grow and develop myself has come from other people."

It's a book about the power of community. To create the art, Hurts looked to Toronto-based illustrator Nneka Myers, who was selected after the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

"After he won, a week later, my editor said, 'He really wants to work with you – no one else but you!' It felt unbelievable," Myers said.

The illustrations required two versions of Hurts — present-day Hurts and one as a little kid.

"I love making kids look cute with a big head, big eyes, very expressive, and he was happy with it," Myers said. "The hard part was doing Jalen now, down to the Jordans he's wearing. He really wanted to look sleek, but also he wanted to look like he fit in."

As precise as a quarterback must be, it's no wonder Hurts was meticulous about the character's football stances and grip in the illustrations.

"At least I know he's really engaged, wants the best in this book," Myers said.

After four months of work, Myers says hearing from Hurts was a dream come true.

"Him reaching out and especially wanting my art meant a lot because it's very important for women to be in these spaces. It breaks barriers," Myers said.

Krystle Rich: "You're from Toronto, but now would you consider yourself an Eagles fan?"

Myers: "Yes. Seeing Philadelphia and how proud they are of Jalen, it's just amazing, and I feel like I'm there too. Go Birds."

Better Than A Touchdown is available in stores and online now.