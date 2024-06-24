8-year-old child shot in Philadelphia's Frankford section, police say

Trump rally set for Saturday night; water conservation alert in South Jersey | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an 8-year-old was shot in the leg in the city's Frankford neighborhood Monday.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Gillingham Street just before 1 p.m. after receiving an emergency 911 call for a shooting, according to police.

After arriving, police said they found an 8-year-old child had been shot in the lower part of their left leg. Authorities brought the child to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia where he is said to be stable.

Police said they recovered a weapon in connection with the shooting but no arrests have been made.

It's unclear what events led up to the shooting at this time.