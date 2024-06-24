Watch CBS News
Local News

8-year-old child shot in Philadelphia's Frankford section, police say

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Trump rally set for Saturday night; water conservation alert in South Jersey | Digital Brief
Trump rally set for Saturday night; water conservation alert in South Jersey | Digital Brief 02:50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after an 8-year-old was shot in the leg in the city's Frankford neighborhood Monday.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Gillingham Street just before 1 p.m. after receiving an emergency 911 call for a shooting, according to police.

After arriving, police said they found an 8-year-old child had been shot in the lower part of their left leg. Authorities brought the child to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia where he is said to be stable. 

Police said they recovered a weapon in connection with the shooting but no arrests have been made. 

It's unclear what events led up to the shooting at this time.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 1:48 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.