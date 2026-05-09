Gloucester County community creates small memorial for 7-year-old boy killed by school bus: "It's devastating"

A bouquet of flowers and a stuffed animal sit on the sidewalk at a small memorial where neighbors say a seven-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Friday afternoon. Neighbors say it happened after school as the boy was getting off the bus.

Tayna Madison dropped off a Mickey Mouse doll Saturday as a small way to show her support.

"I just can't imagine, I can't imagine. I feel sorry for everyone involved," Madison said. "I live in this town, and I drive this road every day and see the kids and the school busses and it's just devastating as a parent, it's devastating."

Greenwich Township Police say it was around 3:40 Friday afternoon when the boy was hit by the bus near Bennett Street and Ashton Drive in Gibbstown.

Police say neighbors and officers performed CPR before the boy was rushed to Cooper Hospital where he later died.

"We're just providing a space and a place for people to come and simply be," said Pastor Chuck Mitchell.

Clonmell United Methodist Church in Gibbstown opened its doors Saturday monring to members of the community. Mitchell says the boy was a student at Broad Street Elementary School.

He also says the tragedy has been heart wrenching for many in the tight knit community.

"We had teachers stop in, we had some folks from our first responders also stop in as well, so we're just providing a space for them to come and feel a sense of community," Mitchell said.

No charges have been announced against the driver. Police say they are not releasing many details about the crash out of respect for the victim's family, and the investigation remains active.

Ahead of Mother's Day, many in the community are now coming together and wrapping their arms around everyone involved.

"They really do pull together, they really do. This is such a great community and a great town to live in," Madison said.

The Greenwich Township School District says counselors will be at both schools in the district on Monday, as well as therapy dogs to offer support for staff and students.