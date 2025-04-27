Cheyney University says shooting, crash after campus event were isolated incidents, didn't involve students

Investigation underway at Cheyney University, runners hit pavement for Donor Dash | Digital Brief

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania is responding after a shooting and a multi-vehicle crash happened Saturday night following the HBCU's end-of-year spring celebration.

A media relations spokesperson explained in a statement the details surrounding the flurry of action at the Pennsylvania college from Saturday night.

The spokesperson said the shooting and the crash were isolated incidents involving people who were visiting the campus for the springtime celebration, not Cheyney students. A social media post on Cheyney University's Instagram shows the event, May Weekend, was scheduled to take place on Saturday. The event was set to include entertainment like a mechanical bull, photo booth, mini golf, giant cornhole and more.

According to the spokesperson, a 19-year-old from Philadelphia was visiting the campus and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at around 9:45 p.m. The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The spokesperson said another visitor was trying to leave campus when they hit several cars in the parking lot. The driver's actions are being investigated as suspected DUI. No one was injured in the crash.

"We extend our gratitude to the first responders, law enforcement, and medical professionals for their swift and effective assistance. To our community members and visitors, we appreciate your patience and understanding as we address these matters," a statement from the school read in part. "Cheyney University remains a safe space where students are striving in a supportive environment."

Cheyney said they will learn from the incidents and work to enhance the campus's security.