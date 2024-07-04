Cheyney University of Pennsylvania accreditation reaffirmed, removed from probation following review

CHEYNEY, Pa. (CBS) — The Middle States Commission of Higher Education has reaffirmed Cheyney University's accreditation. The decision follows a detailed review and removes the historically Black college from probation.

The commission's decision was made on June 27 after the university met key standards, including "ethics and integrity" and "design and delivery of the student learning experience," according to the commission.

The university isn't out of the woods just yet. A report must be submitted March 1, 2025, proving it has sustained the implemented corrections and is up-to-date with other state and federal regulations.

Cheyney University of Pennsylvania in Cheyney, Pa., Thursday, May 16, 2019. Matt Rourke / AP

In November 2023 the 187-year-old college was placed on probation for the second time in nearly 10 years after falling out of compliance with several regulations.

Cheyney said in a statement in part, "While we agree with this decision, we remain disappointed by the process to arrive at this long-overdue outcome and will continue to advocate for equity and transparency."

"Middle States' decision reflects the undeniable progress Cheyney University of Pennsylvania has achieved under the stewardship of our administration, the dedication of faculty and staff, and the relentless support of our countless advocates who have stood by Cheyney throughout this entire process so we can serve our students and continue to uphold the legacy of our institution," the statement said.

A team from Middle States is set to visit the HBCU for an evaluation in 2030-2031.