Woman in custody after road rage incident leads to shooting in Old City: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One woman is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting that officials say was linked to a road rage incident.
Police say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Chestnut Street.
The suspect says the shooting was in self-defense.
The victim was taken to Jefferson hospital where she remains in stable condition.
