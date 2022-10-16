Watch CBS News
Crime

Woman in custody after road rage incident leads to shooting in Old City: Philadelphia police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Suspect in custody after road rage shooting
Suspect in custody after road rage shooting 00:20

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One woman is in custody and another is in the hospital after a shooting that officials say was linked to a road rage incident.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of Chestnut Street.

The suspect says the shooting was in self-defense.

The victim was taken to Jefferson hospital where she remains in stable condition.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 9:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.