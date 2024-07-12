City of Chester, Pennsylvania renaming street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s mentor

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A Chester church is paying tribute to the memory of its longest-serving pastor, who was a mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Rev. J. Pius Barbour spent 41 years leading the historic Calvary Baptist Church on 2nd Street. He critiqued King's sermons while King was a student at Crozer Seminary School in Upland from 1948 to 1951.

"He would say, 'Take those $20 words they're teaching you at the seminary and break them down so people can understand what you're talking about,'" said Rev. Keith Dickens, senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church.

On Sunday, the city of Chester will rename Baker Street, which is in front of the church, in honor of Barbour. A black cloth is covering the Baker Street sign ahead of the unveiling.

Russell Barbour is the grandson of J. Pius Barbour.

"I'm honored to be one of his descendants," Russell Barbour said. "And I know my grandfather would be honored."