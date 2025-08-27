Crews fight fire at multiple homes in Chester, Pennsylvania, officials say

Firefighters are responding to a fire affecting three homes in Chester, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night, Delaware County dispatchers say.

The fire is on the 700 block of West 7th Street. Three homes are damaged, and the block has been evacuated, emergency officials say.

No injuries have been reported.

Chopper 3 was over the scene around 9:30 p.m., where several firefighters were on the ground and on the roof of one of the homes amid thick smoke.

As of 10 p.m., firefighters were still on the scene putting out hotspots, officials said.