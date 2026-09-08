Man's body pulled from Chester Creek after water search

A man's body was pulled from the Chester Creek after an extensive water search, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Marine crews spent Monday night trying to find a man who went under the water in the Chester Creek.

CBS News Philadelphia

Around 9:30 p.m., rescue boats were out at the William Penn Landing Site at Edgemont Avenue and Route 13 in the city of Chester.

There's no word on why the man was in the water or when exactly he was found. His identity has not been publicly released.