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Man's body pulled from Chester Creek after water search

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Joe Brandt,
Madeleine Wright
Madeleine Wright
Madeleine Wright is a bilingual general assignment reporter for CBS News Philadelphia who is fluent in Spanish. She joined the team in January 2022 and was named the Delaware County reporter in July 2023.
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Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

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A man's body was pulled from the Chester Creek after an extensive water search, sources tell CBS News Philadelphia.

Marine crews spent Monday night trying to find a man who went under the water in the Chester Creek.

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CBS News Philadelphia

Around 9:30 p.m., rescue boats were out at the William Penn Landing Site at Edgemont Avenue and Route 13 in the city of Chester.

There's no word on why the man was in the water or when exactly he was found. His identity has not been publicly released.

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