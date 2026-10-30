Suspicious substance found at government building in West Chester, Pennsylvania, under investigation

An investigation into a suspicious substance is underway Friday in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The substance was found at the Chester County government building at Market Street and Potter Alley. Hazardous materials crews responded to the scene shortly after 10 a.m.

Chester County emergency officials said no one was taken to the hospital and the area has reopened.

Chester County officials are expected to share an update during a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch live in the player on this story or on CBS News Philadelphia's YouTube page.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.