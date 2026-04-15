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Large police presence outside Cherry Hill, New Jersey, strip mall due to shooting

By
Stephanie Ballesteros
Digital Managing Editor, CBS Philadelphia
Stephanie Ballesteros is a digital managing editor at CBS Philadelphia. Before Stephanie joined the CBS Philadelphia team in February 2017, she wrote for WSVN in Miami, WAVY in Norfolk and FOX 29 in Philadelphia. Stephanie covers breaking news, crime and lifestyle content. She also produces content for the CBS Philadelphia social media pages and streaming platform.
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Stephanie Ballesteros

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A shooting outside a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, strip mall is drawing a large police presence Wednesday afternoon. 

Police tell CBS News Philadelphia someone was shot outside the shopping center located at 2083 Marlton Pike. 

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and no arrests have been made. 

Cherry Hill police posted on X they are currently investigating in the area of Route 70 East and Split Rock Drive.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where several police officers could be seen outside the shops and crime tape surrounded the shopping center. 

Large police presence outside Cherry Hill strip mall due to shooting
CBS News Philadelphia

Police said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office is currently on the scene assisting with the investigation. Meanwhile, police are asking residents to avoid the area during the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates. 

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