Large police presence outside Cherry Hill, New Jersey, strip mall due to shooting

A shooting outside a Cherry Hill, New Jersey, strip mall is drawing a large police presence Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell CBS News Philadelphia someone was shot outside the shopping center located at 2083 Marlton Pike.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, and no arrests have been made.

Cherry Hill police posted on X they are currently investigating in the area of Route 70 East and Split Rock Drive.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, where several police officers could be seen outside the shops and crime tape surrounded the shopping center.

CBS News Philadelphia

Police said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office is currently on the scene assisting with the investigation. Meanwhile, police are asking residents to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.