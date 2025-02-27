Video captures moment New Jersey woman reunites with lost puppy thanks to community

New Jersey community comes together to help find woman's missing dog

A Cherry Hill woman is thankful for a community of volunteers who used on-the-ground tracking skills and a drone to help her track her lost dog.

Gina Manfredi bought her puppy, "Shade," shortly after she lost "Chance," her dog of 14 years.

"Chance was truly my soulmate in a dog form," Manfredi said. "Shade just brought the biggest light to our family."

Manfredi was taking Shade on a walk last week when she dropped something on the ground.

"Since he's a puppy, loud noises scare him," Manfredi said. "He decided to dart."

She struggled to wrangle him in, and he quickly broke free.

"It was just complete devastation and shock," Manfredi said. "It was just this hopeless feeling that I couldn't explain."

A neighbor connected Manfredi with Kathleen Tortu-Bowles, who runs "Bailey's Bridge to Home Rescue and Recovery," which helped owners track their lost dogs for free.

"There were a lot of woods to contend with, and also, the dangers of a major highway behind their house," Tortu-Bowles said. "We knew we had to get out here and start working on him immediately."

Tortu-Bowles brought in Michael Parziale, who runs USAR Drone Team.

"She asked me if I could come down and help," Parziale said. "I jumped in the truck and ran right down to Cherry Hill."

By the time Parziale launched his drone, Shade had been missing for about 27 hours.

In about 41 minutes, Parziale spotted Shade in the neighborhood.

"I screamed!" Manfredi said. "I screamed at the top of my lungs!"

Parziale was able to record the moment when Shade reunited with his family.

"It's insanely rewarding to have that joy just explode on-screen," Parziale said. "I'm fortunate to capture it."

Manfredi said Shade was hungry, but he had no injuries.

"It has shined the brightest light on my surrounding community," Manfredi said. "My heart is so full, and I can not express the gratitude I feel."

Bailey's Bridge to Home Rescue and Recovery is now helping Manfredi get her the proper harnesses and leashes to make sure this never happens again.

Tortu-Bowles said it's important for pet owners to know there are services out there, like her organization and USAR Drone Team, who are willing to help pet owners, including those going through financial challenges.