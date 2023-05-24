Cherelle Parker begins unifying Philadelphia's Democratic Party

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker was back on the campaign trail Wednesday after winning last Tuesday's primary election. Parker is starting to gather support from former rivals.

In her first news conference Monday, Parker called on Philadelphians to come together. She started that process Wednesday morning at the Bleu Brook restaurant, bringing Democrats back together after a contentious primary.

Wednesday's unity breakfast featured seven of her former primary opponents, all of who have now pledged to throw their support behind the Democratic nominee.

Parker said she's looking forward to working with her former challengers, adding she needs their help.

"While we may not always agree on the path that we take to get here," Parker said. "I do intend and will be very intentional about making sure that the voices that ran in this election, that we hear them, that we figure out a way to work together."

Parker will face Republican David Oh in November's general election.

Like Parker, Oh is a former member of the Philadelphia City Council.

If Oh wins, he would be Philadelphia's first Republican mayor in 70 years.