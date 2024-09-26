After girl robbed at school bus stop in Pennsylvania, police search for information

Suspect charged over Philadelphia car meetups, Parker says 76ers will finance new arena, more news

Cheltenham Township Police are investigating after they say someone robbed a girl while she waited for the school bus.

A girl called 911 after she said someone in a black sedan approached her while she waited for the school bus, called her over, threatened her and grabbed her cell phone, according to a Facebook post from the police department. The robbery happened Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. on the 400 block of Asbury Avenue in Melrose Park, police said.

The girl was not injured and the vehicle fled the scene, the post says.

The Cheltenham Township Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery which occurred in the 400 block of... Posted by Cheltenham Township Police Dept., PA on Thursday, September 26, 2024

An investigation found that the same suspects approached people at two other bus stops in the area and attempted similar robberies on Mountain Avenue and Valley Road, police said.

The suspect vehicle is a black four-door Kia sedan with a Delaware license plate, according to police, and there were two males and one female in the car.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the department at 215-885-1600 ext. 400 or share tips online. Police are also asking anyone in the area with outside cameras to check for anything relevant from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday.