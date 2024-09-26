Suspect charged over Philadelphia car meetups, Parker says 76ers will finance new arena, more news The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will announce charges against a suspect in connection with a series of illegal car meetups in the city, Mayor Cherelle Parker says city funds won't go toward the proposed 76ers arena in Center City, and members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 have been deployed to assist with North Carolina's response to Hurricane Helene. More on these stories in your Digital Brief for Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.