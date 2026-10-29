How to check if your mail-in or absentee ballot in Philadelphia has problems

The 2026 midterm election is days away, and if you voted by mail or absentee ballot in Philadelphia, now is the time to check on its status.

If you voted by mail or absentee ballot in Philadelphia this year, you can check whether your ballot has problems on this page.

Your ballot could be rejected if it lacks a signature or privacy envelope or if your identification cannot be verified.

According to a list posted online Wednesday, hundreds of voters' ballots have problems and will not count unless they are fixed. Election officials regularly update the list in the run-up to Election Day.

Identification issues

Issues with voter identification can prevent a vote from being counted.

The city's election website says: "Voters who have not submitted acceptable proof of ID or whose ID could not be verified should fill out the ID verification form. They can also submit a photocopy or picture of an acceptable ID (if available) to phillyelection@phila.gov, (215) 686-3398, call (215) 686-3469, or visit any Satellite Election Office for in-person assistance with ID verification."

Identity verification must be submitted by Nov. 9 for the ballot to count.

Getting a replacement ballot

If your ballot has a problem, officials recommend you request a replacement ballot at a satellite election office. If you are not able to visit an office in person, you can request a replacement online. If you have a disability, you can designate someone to pick up or return a replacement ballot using the Designated Agent Form.

Voters can also vote via a provisional ballot at their polling place on Election Day. Find your polling place at atlas.phila.gov/voting.

Voting by mail

If you plan to vote by mail and have not done so yet, ballots must be received by the County Board of Elections no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3).

You or someone designated to act on your behalf can submit a ballot in person at the County Board of Elections Office or using an election drop box. Find a drop box location on this page.

Philadelphia election officials said Thursday that it's now too late to send ballots by mail.

Mail-in ballots cannot be dropped off at your local polling place on Election Day.