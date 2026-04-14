Phillies recall Chase Shugart, send Seth Johnson to Triple-A in bullpen shuffle

The Philadelphia Phillies are shuffling up the bullpen by sending Seth Johnson back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and recalling Chase Shugart from the IronPigs.

Johnson was recalled from Triple-A on Monday when the Phillies placed Jonathan Bowlan on the 15-day injured list with a groin injury. He made his first appearance, allowing three runs in 1 2/3 innings in Philadelphia's 13-7 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Shugart was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in January. He made eight appearances with the Phils during spring training, posting a 3.72 ERA in 9 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and holding opponents to a .222 batting average. In five appearances with the IronPigs this season, he's allowed one run with six strikeouts and a save.

The 29-year-old appeared in 35 games with the Pirates last season, allowing 17 earned runs in 45 innings, 31 strikeouts, 17 walks and a 126 ERA+.

According to Statcast, Shugart throws five pitches, primarily using a sweeper and cutter. Last season, he averaged 95.4 mph on his four-seam fastball.

In a separate roster move, the Phillies traded reliever Griff McGarry to the Los Angeles Dodgers for international bonus pool money and a player to be named later.

The Phillies continue their three-game series with the Cubs on Tuesday night, and third baseman Alec Bohm will get the night off. Edmundo Sosa will start and hit eighth. Aaron Nola (1-1, 3.63) gets the start.

Here's the Phils' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs: