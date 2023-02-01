Charming Garlands turning Philadelphia green for Super Bowl

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) -- Born ready. That's how the owner of Charming Garlands, a Montgomery County decor company, says she feels heading into Super Bowl LVII, between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

In an East Norriton warehouse, there are thousands of balloons. Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Charming Garlands made sure they had plenty of green balloons on hand.

"We have a ton of green in stock in every shade," Ali Kahan said. "We have more Eagles helmets than you can probably even count. Footballs, you name it. We are ready."

Eleven days out from Super Bowl LVII, Kahan is busy making sure she's painting the town green.

On Wednesday, the team is prepping for an Eagles-themed balloon installation at the Independence Visitor Center.

"I like to think we are that good luck charm for the Eagles," Kahan said.

From the divisional round to the NFC championship, Charming Garlands was there.

The Eagles and the Eagles Autism Foundation are some of several big clients of the custom and organic balloon decor company.

"As a diehard Eagles fan," Kahan said, "it's a dream come true to be able to create for the team, in the stadium that I grew up going to and attending games."

The locally woman-owned business was born out of Kahan's basement.

Originally, Charming Garlands was Kahan's side hustle, but during the pandemic in 2020, it turned into her full-time gig.

"I'm going to try and not get emotional," Kahan said. "But I never in a million years expected Charming Garlands to be what it is today."

Kahan says she never doubted her Birds and that's why she ordered extra supplies in advance.

Through the Super Bowl, Charming Garlands is all Birds, all the time.

"We were born ready for this, just like the team is," Kahan said.