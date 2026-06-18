2 Syracuse University football recruits arrested for attacking man in Philadelphia, police say

Three Philadelphia-area athletes, including two Syracuse University football recruits, were arrested in connection with an attack in Old City that left a person concussed, among other injuries, police said. Syracuse.com first reported the news.

Charles W. Foulke and Masiia Acrey were both charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment, according to court documents.

Jalen Millevoix, 19, was charged with criminal mischief and conspiracy, a court document said.

Foulke and Acrey, both 18, were teammates on the St. Joseph's Prep football team in Philadelphia. They're both Syracuse football recruits.

Foulke, a three-star quarterback, committed to play at Syracuse for Camden native Fran Brown over schools like Georgia, Miami and others. Foulke spent the last two seasons as the starter at The Prep and led the school to a PIAA 6A state title in 2024. He was also named the PIAA 6A Player of the Year that season.

In April, Foulke transferred from St. Joe's Prep to Glassboro High School in Gloucester County, New Jersey, where he will play his senior year of high school football.

Acrey is a three-star cornerback and committed to Syracuse over schools like Boston College, Indiana, Minnesota and NC State. A source told Syracuse.com they still consider Foulke and Acrey part of the university's 2027 football class.

Millevoix played high school football at Eastern Regional High School in Voorhees and graduated in 2025, according to MaxPreps.com.

Police said the incident started with a "noogie" before 2:30 a.m. on April 12 in Old City.

According to police, Foulke, Acrey and Millevoix encountered a man and woman waiting for a ride-share outside when one of the three rubbed their knuckles across a man's head.

The incident appeared to be resolved, but then another one of the athletes gave the man another noogie as the ride-share driver arrived, police said. The man then lunged at the group in response and Foulke, Acrey and Millevoix allegedly attacked him, police said.

Police said the man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital with a concussion, broken nose and two chipped teeth. The man also had abrasions to the left side of his body, police said. The injuries required the man to get stitching for his nose, according to police. The ride-share driver's car was also allegedly damaged in the attack.

Foulke was arrested at the end of May. His unsecured bail was set at $200,000, and he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 10.

Acrey was arrested June 3 and his unsecured bail was set at $50,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22. CBS News Philadelphia reached out to Foulke and Acrey's attorneys for comment, but we've yet to hear back.

Millevoix was arrested and released, court documents say. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22. CBS News Philadelphia could not immediately reach his attorney for comment.