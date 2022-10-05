Charges will not be filed against Reading police officer who shot a man during arrest last month: Berks County DA

Authorities will not charge Reading police officer who shot man during arrest last month

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Reading police officer who shot a man while trying to arrest him last month will not face criminal charges. The Berks County District Attorney released video on Wednesday showing how the incident played out on Sept. 14.

The video shows the suspect, Emanuel Padilla-Tirado, trying to drive away after two police cars pulled up. An officer got out with his gun drawn and that's when, it appears, Padilla-Tirado hit the gas. That officer fired three shots.

The incident happened at a Wawa on Lancaster Avenue.

The officers were attempting to arrest Padilla-Tirado on aggravated assault charges.

Padilla-Tirado was treated at a hospital and then taken to jail.

His passenger only had minor injuries.