Charges will not be filed against Reading police officer who shot a man during arrest last month: Berks County DA

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Authorities will not charge Reading police officer who shot man during arrest last month
Authorities will not charge Reading police officer who shot man during arrest last month 00:56

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A Reading police officer who shot a man while trying to arrest him last month will not face criminal charges. The Berks County District Attorney released video on Wednesday showing how the incident played out on Sept. 14.

*Editor's Note: The video in the player above may be disturbing to watch, but no one was seriously injured.     

The video shows the suspect, Emanuel Padilla-Tirado, trying to drive away after two police cars pulled up. An officer got out with his gun drawn and that's when, it appears, Padilla-Tirado hit the gas. That officer fired three shots. 

The incident happened at a Wawa on Lancaster Avenue. 

The officers were attempting to arrest Padilla-Tirado on aggravated assault charges. 

Padilla-Tirado was treated at a hospital and then taken to jail. 

His passenger only had minor injuries.

