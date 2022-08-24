Watch CBS News
Charges dropped against Philadelphia trash truck driver accused of hitting, killing bicyclist

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia prosecutors have dropped their case against a trash truck driver accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist. Jorge Fretts was charged in the 2017 crash in Center City that killed Emily Fredericks.

District Attorney Larry Krasner says a lower court tossed out vehicular homicide charges, an appeals court agreed and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to take the case.

Krasner says there was no choice but to drop the charges once that happened. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 6:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

