3 teens injured in triple Central Philadelphia shooting on West Hagert Street

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) - Police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday night in Central Philadelphia.

At 12:08 a.m., authorities received reports of multiple shots fired in the 2500 block of West Hagert Street.

When police arrived, they found two teens, both 15 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The third teen ran away from the scene to the Engine 45 Firehouse in the 2400 block of North 26th Street.

All three teens were transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for treatment. They are in stable condition.

There is no known motive behind this incident and no arrests have been made at this time.