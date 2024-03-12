Wawa closing a store in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wawa is closing another store in Philadelphia, but a spokesperson said this closing wasn't the company's choice.
The Wawa spokesperson said the property owner at 21st and Hamilton streets in Spring Garden did not give the company a chance to renew its lease.
A zoning permit shows the building is being turned into a new bank.
Wawa has closed multiple stores in Center City in recent years over crime and safety concerns.
It's not clear when the location at 2000 Hamilton Street will close.