Wawa closing a store in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section

Wawa set to close another store in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wawa is closing another store in Philadelphia, but a spokesperson said this closing wasn't the company's choice.

The Wawa spokesperson said the property owner at 21st and Hamilton streets in Spring Garden did not give the company a chance to renew its lease.

A zoning permit shows the building is being turned into a new bank.

Wawa has closed multiple stores in Center City in recent years over crime and safety concerns.

It's not clear when the location at 2000 Hamilton Street will close.

