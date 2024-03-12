Watch CBS News
Local News

Wawa closing a store in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wawa set to close another store in Philadelphia
Wawa set to close another store in Philadelphia 00:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wawa is closing another store in Philadelphia, but a spokesperson said this closing wasn't the company's choice. 

The Wawa spokesperson said the property owner at 21st and Hamilton streets in Spring Garden did not give the company a chance to renew its lease. 

A zoning permit shows the building is being turned into a new bank. 

Wawa has closed multiple stores in Center City in recent years over crime and safety concerns.

It's not clear when the location at 2000 Hamilton Street will close.

A map showing the location of the Wawa, at 21st and Hamilton streets in Spring Garden
CBS News Philadelphia
Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 9:01 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.