Watch CBS News
Local News

Two Center City Wawa locations to officially close Saturday

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Concerns about crime have officially forced two Wawa stores in Center City to close permanently. Saturday was the last day in business for the stores at 19th and Market and 12th and Market.

Wawa said earlier this month that it was due to safety and security challenges.

In the last month, an employee was pepper sprayed during a robbery in University City, and Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked last month.

Wawa says employees are being offered jobs at other stores.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 9:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.