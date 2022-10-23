Two Center City Wawa locations to officially close Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Concerns about crime have officially forced two Wawa stores in Center City to close permanently. Saturday was the last day in business for the stores at 19th and Market and 12th and Market.

Wawa said earlier this month that it was due to safety and security challenges.

“I’m sad,” a Wawa employee told me. Her location at 19th and Market and another store at 12th and Market close effective tomorrow. Store shelves were half bare. Coffee was still hot. Employees mingled in groups, chatting with each other. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0dqXgaMoPM — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 23, 2022

In the last month, an employee was pepper sprayed during a robbery in University City, and Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked last month.

Wawa says employees are being offered jobs at other stores.