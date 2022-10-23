Two Center City Wawa locations to officially close Saturday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Concerns about crime have officially forced two Wawa stores in Center City to close permanently. Saturday was the last day in business for the stores at 19th and Market and 12th and Market.
Wawa said earlier this month that it was due to safety and security challenges.
In the last month, an employee was pepper sprayed during a robbery in University City, and Wawa in Mayfair was ransacked last month.
Wawa says employees are being offered jobs at other stores.
