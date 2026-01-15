When is Center City Restaurant Week in Philadelphia? Here's what you need to know.

Center City District Restaurant Week in Philadelphia returns this weekend as more than 120 locations will offer discounted dining deals.

Here's what you need to know about which restaurants are participating in Center City District Restaurant Week and more.

When is Center City District Restaurant Week?

Center City District Restaurant Week will be from Sunday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 31.

What is Center City District Restaurant Week?

During Center City District Restaurant Week, select restaurants offer discounted dining deals, including prix-fixe, three-course dinners and two-course lunches. Some are even offering takeout options.

The three-course dinners will be either $45 or $60, while the two-course lunches are $20. Reservations are encouraged and subject to availability, and tax, alcohol and gratuity are not included in the restaurant week menu prices.

Reduced parking rates will be available at participating BexPark by Brandywine Realty Trust, LAZ Parking, and Philadelphia Parking Authority parking facilities from 4:45 p.m. until 1 a.m. during Center City District Restaurant Week.

Which restaurants are participating in Center City District Restaurant Week?

Here's the full list of restaurants to get deals at during Center City District Restaurant Week: