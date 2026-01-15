When is Center City Restaurant Week in Philadelphia? Here's what you need to know.
Center City District Restaurant Week in Philadelphia returns this weekend as more than 120 locations will offer discounted dining deals.
Here's what you need to know about which restaurants are participating in Center City District Restaurant Week and more.
When is Center City District Restaurant Week?
Center City District Restaurant Week will be from Sunday, Jan. 18, through Saturday, Jan. 31.
What is Center City District Restaurant Week?
During Center City District Restaurant Week, select restaurants offer discounted dining deals, including prix-fixe, three-course dinners and two-course lunches. Some are even offering takeout options.
The three-course dinners will be either $45 or $60, while the two-course lunches are $20. Reservations are encouraged and subject to availability, and tax, alcohol and gratuity are not included in the restaurant week menu prices.
Reduced parking rates will be available at participating BexPark by Brandywine Realty Trust, LAZ Parking, and Philadelphia Parking Authority parking facilities from 4:45 p.m. until 1 a.m. during Center City District Restaurant Week.
Which restaurants are participating in Center City District Restaurant Week?
Here's the full list of restaurants to get deals at during Center City District Restaurant Week:
- Aki Nom Nom
- Alice Pizza
- Amada - Old City
- Bank & Bourbon*
- Bar Bombon
- Bar Lesiuer*
- Barbuzzo Restaurant
- Barra Rossa
- Bellini
- Bistro La Baia
- Bistro Romano
- Bodega Bar
- Bridget Foy's
- Buca D'oro Ristorante
- Bud & Marilyn's
- Buddkan
- Butcher Bar
- Charlie was a sinner.
- Château Rouge
- City Winery*
- Con Murphy's Pub
- Condesa
- Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
- D'Angelo's Ristorante Italiano
- Darling Jack's
- Dear Daphni
- Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse*
- Devil's Alley
- Dim Sum House by Jane G's
- Dolce Italian
- Double Knot*
- El Vez
- Estia Restaurant*
- Farina Pasta Bar
- Fat Salmon
- Fork*
- Fringe Bar
- Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant
- Giuseppe and Sons
- Gran Caffe L'Aquila
- Hard Rock Café (lunch only)
- Harp and Crown
- Harper's Garden
- Hi-Lo Taco Co. (lunch only)
- Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse
- Kanella
- Kanella Restaurant
- Kinme
- Kirin House
- Koto Sushi
- La Famiglia Ristorante
- La Nonna
- La Sera Italiana
- La Viola Bistro
- La Viola Ovest
- Las Bugambilias
- LaScala's Fire
- Liberte Restobar
- Little Nonna's
- Loch Bar*
- Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
- McCormick & Schmick's
- Melograno
- Mercato BYOB
- Miss Saigon
- Mixto Inc
- Monster Vegan
- Moshulu*
- Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse*
- Ocean Prime*
- Osteria*
- Osteria Ama
- Oyster House*
- Panorama
- Pearl and Mary
- Pizzeria Vetri
- PJ Clarke's
- Porcini Restaurant
- Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
- Prunella
- Pub & Kitchen
- Restaurant Aleksandar*
- Rex at the Royal
- Rhythm and Spirits Philadelphia
- Rockwell & Rose*
- Samba Steakhouse Philly
- Sampan
- Seafood Unlimited
- SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club
- Spasso Italian Grill
- Spice Finch
- Sura Indian Bistro
- Tequila's Casa Mexicana*
- Thanal Indian Tavern
- The Twisted Tail
- Topside Tavern
- Trattoria Carina*
- Via Locusta
- Village Whiskey
- Vita*
- Wilder