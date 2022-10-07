Pedestrian volumes in Center City starting to get back to pre-pandemic levels
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You could say Center City is taking a step in the right direction. Pedestrian volumes overall reached 75% of pre-pandemic levels in September, according to the Center City District.
The Center City District deploys sensors that measure pedestrian volumes at 11 locations in the dense commercial core.
