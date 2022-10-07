Watch CBS News
Pedestrian volumes in Center City starting to get back to pre-pandemic levels

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You could say Center City is taking a step in the right direction. Pedestrian volumes overall reached 75% of pre-pandemic levels in September, according to the Center City District.

The Center City District deploys sensors that measure pedestrian volumes at 11 locations in the dense commercial core.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 3:54 PM

