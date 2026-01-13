Philadelphia to reopen Filbert Street bus terminal in time for 250 celebrations, mayor says

The Philadelphia Parking Authority and city officials are joining forces to reopen the Center City Greyhound Bus Terminal.

It's an effort to end the curbside service on Spring Garden Street near Front Street that has drawn complaints for years.

Officials said Tuesday they hope renovating the former terminal can fix the problems, including a lack of bathrooms and passengers waiting for buses outside at the current bus stop. Their plan is to have the new terminal open before the America 250 celebrations get into full swing this summer.

The facility on Filbert between 10th and 11th streets has been vacant for nearly three years.

"Without the necessary infrastructure in place, conditions were not what they should be," Parker said.

Riders said the current location is lacking.

"You have people that use the restrooms outside because there's no place to go to use the restroom," said Zeke from Camden.

"We just came with a baby. There's no place to sit, so it should be better if they have an indoor place where we can sit inside," Ali from New York said.

Work was underway at the old terminal Tuesday with PPA officials saying they'll spend more than $2 million on renovations, adding new lighting, landscaping and more. Parker said riders deserve the upgrade.

"Because bus transportation is the most affordable transportation, it is not supposed to be any less comfortable, aesthetically appealing, and/or, you know, ensuring that riders have a very good experience," Parker said.

Officials hope to have the fixed-up facility open by May 1 before the major 2026 festivities kick off.

PPA Executive Director Rich Lazer isn't sweating that deadline.

"We want to make it a nice site for when folks come for 2026. So May 1, we'll get it done," Lazer said.

City officials say the buses coming in and out of the terminal won't affect neighboring Chinatown. They also plan to charge bus operators $40 for each stop to offset the cost of operations and repairs.