CBS3 Pet Project: What to know about pets and Thanksgiving

By Andreas Copes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Animals and their humans alike are looking forward to the Thanksgiving festivities. While the smells and the possible sampling are tempting, animal advocate Carol Erickson suggests being careful about what you feed your pet from the Thanksgiving dinner plate.

Many dishes are harmful to felines and dogs as they contain high amounts of calories or lethal ingredients such as raisins.

However, there are some things you can feed your animal with. Just make sure to keep it moderate.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 9:30 AM

