Pet Project

CBS3 Pet Project: Rescue rule of three for pet adoption

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With animal shelters running at high capacity, people who adopt or foster animals are very much needed. Carol Erickson sat with CBS3 to explain how the animal settles down after the adoption process.

Erickson called it the Rescue Rule of Three. In the first three days, your new pet will be overwhelmed as they are getting used to a new environment and the new pet parent. The pet will become more at ease during the first three weeks. After three months, the pet should get used to all the habits, rituals and routines of their new home.

Rescue Rule of Three

Watch the entire interview with more advice and furry friends in the video above.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 10:31 AM

