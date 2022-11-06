CBS3 Pet Project: How your dog learns their home territory
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some dogs are great off a leash, but not all of them. Animal advocate Carol Erickson outlines the learning curve for getting your dogs to learn their home territory.
Erickson suggests regular walks around your neighborhood and showing your dog multiple ways to get home. They also use their great sense of smell to find home.
Watch the entire interview in the video above.
