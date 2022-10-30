Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS3 Pet Project: How to train your cat to get into the carrier

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS3 Pet Project: How to train your cat to get into the carrier
CBS3 Pet Project: How to train your cat to get into the carrier 05:04

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Getting your cat into the carrier can sometimes end up with owners covered in Band-Aid. This is why it is important to train your cat ahead of the next vet visit.

In this week's Pet Project, animal advocate Carol Erickson from the Pennsylvania SPCA shares some useful tricks and tips about how to get your cat carrier-ready.

Watch the entire video in the stream above.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 30, 2022 / 12:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.