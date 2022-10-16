Watch CBS News
CBS3 Pet Project: How to safely approach, pet an animal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Being safe around loose pets is easy if you go for the tree technique. Carol Erickson teaches how to safely approach a dog or cat you don't know. 

It is important that young children do learn a couple of very interesting things about animals and how to be not just respectful around them, but also to be safe around pets. 

If you're out and see a loose dog approaching you, you should cross your hands, put them in front of you and put your arms at your sides. Hold your head down and no eye contact, no talking and don't move away until the dog moves away. This is what Erickson calls the tree technique.

If you see a stray cat out, don't go pet a stray cat. You don't know what that cat is like.

Erickson also had some useful advice on where to pet a cat.

October 16, 2022

