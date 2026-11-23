Here's how to donate to the 2026 "Spreading the Love: Joy of Sharing" Toy Drive in Philadelphia
The holiday season is officially upon us, and what better way to warm your heart and others than by donating to our annual "Spreading the Love: Joy of Sharing" Toy Drive for the 2026 season?
One of the longest-running TV public service campaigns in the region, the Joy of Sharing Toy Drive has provided toys for more than 100,000 children in need over the years.
Make this holiday season brighter by dropping off a new unwrapped toy at one of the drop-off locations listed below.
Toys collected will benefit The Salvation Army and Mothers In Charge.
Toy drop-off locations
- CBS Philadelphia Studios
1555 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, and 1500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
- The Salvation Army offices
715 N. Broad St., Philadelphia; 1340 Brown St., Philadelphia; 216 N. Broad St., Philadelphia
- Mothers in Charge Lobby
990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
- Ensemble Arts Philly - the Kimmel Center (through Dec. 20)
300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
- Ensemble Arts Philly - the Miller Theater (through Dec. 20)
250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
- Ensemble Arts Philly - the Academy of Music (through Dec. 20)
240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
- The Met Philadelphia (through Dec. 20)
858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia
- The School District of Philadelphia (Lobby)
440 N. Broad St., Philadelphia
- Philadelphia Branch NAACP
4458-B Germantown Ave., Philadelphia
Toy drop-off events
- Philadelphia Flyers — All December home games
- Classix 107.9 presents the Lady B Annual Holiday Basement Party — Dec. 12 at Rivers Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave.
- Trans Siberian Orchestra — Dec. 20 at Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia
Text to donate
- Text KETTLE to 31333