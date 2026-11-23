The holiday season is officially upon us, and what better way to warm your heart and others than by donating to our annual "Spreading the Love: Joy of Sharing" Toy Drive for the 2026 season?

One of the longest-running TV public service campaigns in the region, the Joy of Sharing Toy Drive has provided toys for more than 100,000 children in need over the years.

Make this holiday season brighter by dropping off a new unwrapped toy at one of the drop-off locations listed below.

Toys collected will benefit The Salvation Army and Mothers In Charge.

Toy drop-off locations

CBS Philadelphia Studios

1555 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, and 1500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

1555 Hamilton St., Philadelphia, and 1500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia The Salvation Army offices

715 N. Broad St., Philadelphia; 1340 Brown St., Philadelphia; 216 N. Broad St., Philadelphia

715 N. Broad St., Philadelphia; 1340 Brown St., Philadelphia; 216 N. Broad St., Philadelphia Mothers in Charge Lobby

990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

990 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia Ensemble Arts Philly - the Kimmel Center (through Dec. 20)

300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

300 S. Broad St., Philadelphia Ensemble Arts Philly - the Miller Theater (through Dec. 20)

250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

250 S. Broad St., Philadelphia Ensemble Arts Philly - the Academy of Music (through Dec. 20)

240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

240 S. Broad St., Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia (through Dec. 20)

858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia

858 N. Broad St., Philadelphia The School District of Philadelphia (Lobby)

440 N. Broad St., Philadelphia

440 N. Broad St., Philadelphia Philadelphia Branch NAACP

4458-B Germantown Ave., Philadelphia

Toy drop-off events

Philadelphia Flyers — All December home games

Classix 107.9 presents the Lady B Annual Holiday Basement Party — Dec. 12 at Rivers Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave.

Trans Siberian Orchestra — Dec. 20 at Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St., Philadelphia

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