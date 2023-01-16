CBS Philadelphia's Natasha Brown honored by MLK Jr. Association for Nonviolence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence held its 40th annual awards and benefit luncheon in Center City Monday afternoon.

The event recognizes individuals whose lives have made outstanding contributions to society in the spirit of Dr. King's teachings.

CBS Philadelphia's Natasha Brown was among the honorees. She received the Drum Major Award.

The association recognized Brown for her outstanding service, accomplishments and years of service to the community through the many causes you support.

Congratulations, Natasha!

CBS Philadelphia's Jasmine Payoute was the mistress of ceremonies for the program.