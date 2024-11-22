CBS Philadelphia's Don Bell, Pat Ciarrocchi honored at Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Gala

CBS News Philadelphia Sports Director Don Bell and former CBS Philadelphia Anchor Pat Ciarrocchi are being honored at the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia 2024 Gala. Bell will be inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame and Ciarrocchi has been named the 2024 Person of the Year.

Bell has been the sports director at CBS News Philadelphia since 2015. He previously worked at the station from 2005 to 2010 as a weekend sports anchor and reporter.

The Emmy-winning sportscaster's talents expanded beyond sports as he played a major role in our 2024 presidential election night coverage, delivering critical analysis as votes were being counted.

Other Hall of Fame inductees include, long-time Phillies Radio Color Commentator Larry Andersen, retired KYW News Radio Anchor Steve Nikazy, and many more who made significant contributions to Philly's media circuit.

Former CBS News Philadelphia anchor and reporter, Ciarrocchi, was named the Broadcast Pioneers' 2024 Person of the Year. Ciarrocchi, inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia in November 2000, joined CBS Philadelphia in 1982.

Ciarrocchi worked in several capacities at CBS Philadelphia including working as an early morning news anchor, co-hosting Talk Philly, CBS Philadelphia's Emmy Award-winning afternoon news and lifestyle program with Ukee Washington, and as the station's medical reporter for five years.

Ciarrocchi is known for her memorable assignments like her coverage in Rome, Italy, of St. Katherine Drexel's canonization in 2000, the funeral of Pope John Paul II in 2005, and former Pope Benedict's resignation. She worked at CBS Philadelphia until 2015 and even after she left still shared her life with viewers, including the story of her own brain surgery.

The night was emceed by our very Morning News Anchor Jim Donovan.