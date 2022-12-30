Watch CBS News
World

Former CBS3 anchor Pat Ciarrocchi talks covering Pope Benedict

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Former CBS3 anchor Pat Ciarrocchi talks covering former Pope Benedict
Former CBS3 anchor Pat Ciarrocchi talks covering former Pope Benedict 04:53

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Pope Benedict's health has deteriorated on due to his age, but he's lucid and stable, a spokesman said on Thursday.  But his condition remains serious as his health has begun to decline. 

In 2013, Pope Benedict shocked the world by resigning from his position. It was the first time a pope had stepped down in nearly 600 years. 

Former CBS3 anchor Pat Ciarrocchi worked on that story, among six assignments overseas at The Vatican.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW ABOVE WITH PAT AND UKEE WASHINGTON. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 7:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.