Former CBS3 anchor Pat Ciarrocchi talks covering Pope Benedict

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Pope Benedict's health has deteriorated on due to his age, but he's lucid and stable, a spokesman said on Thursday. But his condition remains serious as his health has begun to decline.

In 2013, Pope Benedict shocked the world by resigning from his position. It was the first time a pope had stepped down in nearly 600 years.

Former CBS3 anchor Pat Ciarrocchi worked on that story, among six assignments overseas at The Vatican.

