Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS Pet Project: What to do when you encounter a loose dog

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS Pet Project: What to do when you encounter a loose dog
CBS Pet Project: What to do when you encounter a loose dog 04:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of the scariest things, and dog owners know this, is encountering a loose dog. Animal advocate Carol Erickson talked to CBS News Philadelphia about the best ways to practice for real-life situations with your own dog.

Erickson suggests to find an alternative route if you know that there is a loose dog in the area or to ask the owners to keep the dog on a leash.

Here are some of the things you want to do when you navigate this:

  • avoid the situation

  • know dog body language

  • loudly tell the dog to "go home"

  • use gesture indicating dog to stop

  • throw treats at dog to distract

  • block your own dog

  • startle other dog

Erickson also suggested to carry the following things on your walk to be prepared:

  • umbrella to pop open and startle loose dog

  • can of compressed air/citronella spray

  • treat

Don't use pepper spray as it can trigger aggression.

Learnmore useful things in the video stream above.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 19, 2023 / 1:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.