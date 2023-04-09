Watch CBS News
CBS Pet Project: How your dog is judging your looks

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Your dog, indeed, cares whether you are wearing red striped shirts or grey sweatpants. A study found that dogs pay pretty close attention to certain kinds of clothing. 

Scientists conducted research on dogs in animal shelters and found dogs were very reactive to certain kinds of clothes. Apparently, dogs do not like stripes.

In the animal world, that vividly alternating color pattern is a warning to other animals to stay away - think skunks.

During the experiment, the dogs were reactive to the vertical and horizontal stripes. They were least reactive to a solid-colored shirt. 

It's the kind of thing that you may want to think about before you actually go into an animal shelter. Dogs do have that fashion advice for us: Don't wear stripes.

For more information and to see the adoptable pets at the Pennsylvania SPCA, watch the video in the stream above.

April 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

