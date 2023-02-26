Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS Pet Project: How to talk to your cat

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS Pet Project: How to talk to your cat
CBS Pet Project: How to talk to your cat 04:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday's CBS Pet Project is all about baby talk. It's not just babies that like and respond to it, we all know dogs just love it when anybody talks to them in a high-pitched voice. 

The dog responds whether the owner talks in baby talk or a stranger does it. But cats, as usual, are a little different.

A research study found that cats do not like having strangers talk to them in baby talk.

The researcher tested the cats' reaction to a recording of their owners talking in regular and in baby talk, as well as a stranger talking in both variations. 

They found that the cat only responded to the owner and only when they spoke baby talk.

Find the entire interview in the stream above.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 11:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.