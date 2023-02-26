CBS Pet Project: How to talk to your cat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sunday's CBS Pet Project is all about baby talk. It's not just babies that like and respond to it, we all know dogs just love it when anybody talks to them in a high-pitched voice.

The dog responds whether the owner talks in baby talk or a stranger does it. But cats, as usual, are a little different.

A research study found that cats do not like having strangers talk to them in baby talk.

The researcher tested the cats' reaction to a recording of their owners talking in regular and in baby talk, as well as a stranger talking in both variations.

They found that the cat only responded to the owner and only when they spoke baby talk.

